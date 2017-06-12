Print for later

Rex A. Mosier, 62, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:01 a.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born November 24, 1954, in Van Wert, the son of Merlin and N. Eileen (Whitaker) Mosier, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Raquel (Victor Talha) Donate of Lauderdale, Florida; one brother, Mel R. Mosier of Rockford, Illinois; two sister, Lu Hittle of Middle Point, and Sally (Dave Wilgus) Bowen of Van Wert; and a grandchild, Zia Talha of Fort Lauderdale.

A sister, Betty Thompson; and one granddaughter, Ariella Talha, also preceded her in death.

Rex was a construction worker with Alexander & Bebout in Van Wert. He was a former member of Moose Lodge 1320.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.