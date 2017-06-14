Print for later

Rena Mae (Witt) Klinger, 81, of Delphos, passed way Monday, June 12, 2017, at her residence.

She was born March 11, 1936, in Grant Township, Dekalb County, Indiana, the daughter of Albert Leroy and Katherine (Richardson) Witt, who both preceded her in death. On July 18, 1968, she married Donald Francis Klinger, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a stepdaughter, Loretta Stevens; brothers- and sisters-in-laws, Ruth Ann Witt, Robert Klinger, Larry Klinger, Marsha Klinger, and Debra Klinger; a stepgrandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Four brothers, Earl, Russell, Roy, and George Witt; and a sister, Edith Lower, also preceded her in death.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with the Rev. Josh Angel officiating.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.