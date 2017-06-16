DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The West Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross celebrated 100 years of service to its communities on Thursday evening at Lifehouse Church in Van Wert.

It was 1917, and the United States was preparing for entry into World War I when the American Red Cross established a presence in west central Ohio. Executive Director Derek Stemen said the organization is one of service to its community.

“Through the years, we have found good ways to help those in need,” Stemen said. “We collect and distribute to those in disasters, we collect and distribute blood; I am absolutely amazed at how much we’ve accomplished over 100 years.”

Because of the impact of volunteers on the organization, Thursday’s celebration also involved honoring those who donated their time and efforts to helping the organization fulfill its mission.

The Henri Dunant Volunteer of the Year award, named for the founder of the International Red Cross, was given to Van Wert resident Mark Klausing, who heads the local Disaster Services Team.

“Mark has definitely gone above and beyond the call of duty, as he has helped in many of our programs and services that we offer at the Red Cross,” Stemen said. “But the greatest compliment I can give Mark is the way in which he serves. Whether he will admit it or not, I believe Mark always leads with his heart.

“Mark always goes out of his way to make sure that every disaster client receives everything they needed to recover from disasters,” Stemen added. “Mark, thank you for all that you do. You are a true humanitarian!”

Roxie Brown of Van Wert was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“She has been a phenomenal volunteer for the past 20 years,” Stemen noted after Thursday’s celebration. “She has helped in every line of service that we do: blood, hospital, you name it.”

Stemen also noted that Brown presented the Red Cross with a booklet that includes a number of stories from her time as a Red Cross volunteer.

The executive director also handed out a number of “hero” awards on Thursday.

Receiving the Partnership Hero Award was Cooper Farms, with Mark Hiegel, plant manager of the Van Wert Cooked Meats facility, accepting the award.

“Cooper Farms is noted for their incredible generosity to our community,” Stemen said. “We are incredibly thankful for all they have done for the Red Cross throughout the years, but especially over the course of the last year.”

Stemen said Cooper Foods has provided financial aid for a number of local disasters, while also becoming the lead local supporter of the Red Cross’s Home Fire Campaign, which has distributed 1,200 free smoke alarms each year in the 10-county West Central Ohio District.

“But the thing that impresses me most about Cooper Farms is that, they not only support important projects financially, but they also support the community through their service,” Stemen said, noting that the company is donating time for employees to install smoke alarms in Van Wert, Fort Recovery, and Oakwood.

The Youth Hero Award was given to Kayla Brown, who is currently Student Senate President at The Ohio State University Lima Campus.

Stemen said Brown was instrumental in having Student Senate members paint the Red Cross’s 10,000-square-foot headquarters in Lima, as well as installing smoke alarms as part of the Home Fire Project.

The group has also become involved in the Red Cross’s Pillowcase Project, which was started after the Red Cross noted that college students who were victims of Hurricane Katrina had placed their important belongings in pillowcases and used them like duffle bags to protect their items.

Today, the project involves providing pillowcases to students that list all of the items their family should collect to start an emergency kit.

Stemen said the OSU-Lima Student Senate now has eight trained Pillowcase Project presenters that have trained more than 300 children in disaster preparedness, including 165 Van Wert elementary students.

The Community Hero Award, which goes to the Red Cross volunteer who has had a measurable impact on the Red Cross and its community, was given to Paulding County resident Lisa McClure, who also serves as president of the Paulding County Kiwanis Club, serves on the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education, and is director of the Paulding County Area Foundation.

The Hope Hero award, which goes to volunteers who courageously and generously offer hope to their communities through their service, was given to three recipients this year: Carol Hennis, Nancy Friemoth, and Sandy Lane.

“Words cannot even begin to express how thankful I am to these three ladies,” Stemen said. “All three of them lead extremely important services of the Red Cross.”

Hennis coordinates the local hospital volunteer program, while Friemoth leads the blood services program locally, and Lane provides leadership to office support volunteers.

“These volunteers are the backbone of the Red Cross,” Stemen added. “Even though they are often behind the scenes, their work enables all of our other volunteers to be able to make an impact in the community.”

Several videos were also shown, including on the history of the Red Cross, and on the Pillowcase Project and Home Fire Campaign.