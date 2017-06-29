Submitted information

The Van Wert County chapter of Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI) will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Trinity Friends Church on North Franklin Street in Van Wert.

Ohio 82nd District Representative Craig S. Riedel is the scheduled speaker. He will provide legislative updates and welcomes questions from PERI members.

Refreshments will be served at 9:45 a.m. that day. All public retirees and guests are welcome.