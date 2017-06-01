Submitted information

The Peony Festival Committee would like to remind people that the annual Peony Festival Grand Parade will be held this Saturday, June 3, at 5 p.m.

The parade lineup will be on Main and Cherry streets. All units wanting to be judged should check in at the registration desk at the corner of Main and Cherry streets to pick up their numbers. This should be done by 3 p.m. Saturday at the latest.

At 5 that evening, the parade will proceed down Main Street, with announcers along the parade route. The parade will end at the intersection of Burt and Main streets.

The Peony Committee hopes that everyone will attend and enjoy the 42nd annual Peony Grand Parade, as well as all the other events going on throughout the weekend. Check out the festival website for a schedule of all events.