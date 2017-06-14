Van Wert independent

Two people changed their pleas to guilty, while probation and bond violations were heard during a relatively light criminal session Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Dustin Cooper, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for Wednesday, July 12.

Robert Seibert, 30, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor (downgraded from a fourth-degree felony), and aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. July 12.

Also Wednesday, Ryan Miller, 27, of Middle Point, was sentenced to five years of community control, with an additional 60 days in jail, after he admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for drug use.

Miller must also participate in an intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment program at Westwood Behavioral Health Center in Van Wert.

Sandra Eversole, 58, of Van Wert, was found to have violated her bond during a hearing before Judge Martin D. Burchfield.

Judge Burchfield also lifted a stay of sentence and Eversole was ordered to begin serving a 30-day jail sentence, with credit for seven days already served.

Two people also waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested more time to prepare their cases. Those signing a time waiver included Ian Taylor, 23, of Van Wert, and Dan Swoveland, 63, of Ohio City.