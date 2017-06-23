Submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) announced that the Ohio House passed legislation aimed at decreasing distracted driving across the state by imposing up to a $100 fine on offenders in addition to the standard fine established for the moving violation they are cited for.

House Bill 95 makes distracted driving a secondary offense that can result in a fine of up to $100. This means that drivers must be pulled over first for a moving violation in order to be cited for the offense.

“Distracted driving while using a phone or texting has become a major issue in Ohio,” said Riedel. “Forty-one percent of crashes caused by phone usage are fatal. I believe House Bill 95 helps to address this staggering statistic and will lead to safer roads for all Ohioans.”

In lieu of paying the additional fine, offenders may choose to complete a distracted driving safety course established by the director of public safety.

House Bill 95, sponsored by State Representatives Jim Hughes (R-Clintonville) and Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati), passed with bipartisan support and now goes to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.