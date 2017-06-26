Submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.16 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.25 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 18.1 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 12.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 11.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.7 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on June 26 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.34 per gallon in 2016, $2.84 per gallon in 2015, $3.67 per gallon in 2014, $3.42 per gallon in 2013, and $3.39 per gallon in 2012.

“As motorists pack their cars in preparation for the July 4 holiday, gasoline prices continue their widespread drop, falling in all five states over the last week, as retail prices play catch up to the falling price of crude oil,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. “Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois saw prices rise slightly due only to the fact that gas prices had fallen so significantly that stations in those areas were selling under their cost, prompting an adjustment.

“For the rest of the country, the downward momentum has continued and may do so again this week, so long as there’s no sudden reversal in the price of crude oil,” DeHaan added. “It’s amazing we’re staring at some of the cheapest prices of the year as the holiday comes into view.”