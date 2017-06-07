I am writing you today from beautiful Chattanooga, Tennessee. My younger son, Jacob, will be attending the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and we are here looking for housing — successfully I’m glad to say.

You know you hear about “southern hospitality”; well, they are exactly right. We have found people to be courteous, kind, and charming.

I didn’t want to miss the opportunity however, to write you in this week’s Music in Van Wert, because a week from today, June 14, is going to be a very big day at the Niswonger.

While here in Chattanooga, we were proofing our Season 11 Niswonger catalog. I always get excited reading about the concerts we have coming. Now this is actually odd, because I’m the one who booked them! But seeing them in print piques a new excitement. I try to look at the season from a totally non-biased opinion, but even I am impressed!

Wednesday, June 14, beginning at noon, we will unveil the season to the media and special supporters. A light lunch will be served at 11:30 that morning and then the unveiling begins at noon. Our special promo video will be shown and I will make some special comments, while my staff will also be sharing important information. We hope to have our season catalog available, while others will be mailed to our ever-increasing base of 18,000 patrons.

Season 11 will soon be a secret no more. Months and months of work by numerous people will soon come to fruition. I’m sure you will be excited with the many concerts, shows and other events we have lined up. I can’t wait to share them with you.

It will be a whole new decade of entertainment at the Niswonger and we can’t wait for you to share in it!

I hope you enjoyed Groove Essential in the park last Friday night. A sinus infection made me miss it, but I look forward to bringing the Doo-Wah Riders to you on Friday, June 16. They are a terrific bunch of guys who put a Cajun twist into Country. I know you’ll love them, and I look forward to seeing you then!

FINÉ.