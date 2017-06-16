Van Wert independent sports

KENT — Preliminary autopsy results show a former Kenton High School football player likely died from hyperthermia, or a high body temperature.

Tyler Heintz died Tuesday, a short time after collapsing at Kent State’s Dix Stadium. Heintz and his teammates had just finished a morning workout, and were in the process of cooling down. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The 6-4, 275 pound offensive lineman was a 2017 graduate of Kenton High School. He was named second team all-Western Buckeye League offensive tackle during his senior season.

Heintz had been at Kent State two days for preseason conditioning in warm temperatures and high humidity.

A funeral service for Heintz is planned for Monday.