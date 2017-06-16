New information on Heintz
Van Wert independent sports
KENT — Preliminary autopsy results show a former Kenton High School football player likely died from hyperthermia, or a high body temperature.
Tyler Heintz died Tuesday, a short time after collapsing at Kent State’s Dix Stadium. Heintz and his teammates had just finished a morning workout, and were in the process of cooling down. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
The 6-4, 275 pound offensive lineman was a 2017 graduate of Kenton High School. He was named second team all-Western Buckeye League offensive tackle during his senior season.
Heintz had been at Kent State two days for preseason conditioning in warm temperatures and high humidity.
A funeral service for Heintz is planned for Monday.
POSTED: 06/16/17 at 7:15 am. FILED UNDER: Sports