DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Five people were arraigned on grand jury indictments during Wednesday’s session of Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Harley Maroney, 21, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to three counts of importuning, all felonies of the fourth degree, and one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fifth-degree felony. Judge Martin D. Burchfield set a $100,000 cash/commercial surety bond in the case, with a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.

Olivia Jones, 19, of New Haven, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to one count each of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a felony of the third degree, and underage possession of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor.

She was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 28.

Dustin Cooper, 33, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Judge Burchfield set a $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond for Cooper, who will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

Richard Bright, 48, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

He was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 28.

Ethan Mezuk, 26, of Convoy, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and theft, both felonies of the fifth degree, and a fourth-degree felony count of theft.

He was released on a personal surety bond, with a pretrial hearing conference scheduled for 8 a.m. June 28.

Also Wednesday, Barbara Baker, 55, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her personal surety bond and her treatment in lieu of conviction program by not finishing the program.

Judge Burchfield released her on a surety bond and also ordered a presentence investigation prior to a sentencing hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Danny Mullins, 59, of Van Wert, was granted an extension of up to one year on his treatment in lieu of conviction program to allow completion of the program by paying court costs, or by completing community service requirements in lieu of paying court costs.