Van Wert independent sports

Delphos St. John’s broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning, and defeated Lincolnview 8-2 in Monday’s ACME league baseball action.

The loss dropped Lincolnview’s record to 9-4.

Jaden Youtsey pitched 7.2 innings for the Lancers, and struck out 14 batters. But the Lancers were plagued by five errors, which led to all eight of the Blue Jays runs.

Lincolnview’s runs came in the fifth inning, when Gavin Carter tripled home Brayden Evans, then Braxton Fox scored Carter.

The Lancers will host Crestview tomorrow, and Delphos St. John’s will entertain Allen East on Thursday.