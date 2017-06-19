Van Wert independent sports

ROCKFORD — The Lincolnview Lancers improved to 12-4 in ACME league play, with Saturday’s 10-3 win over Parkway.

Jaden Youtsey earned the win, by going five innings and striking out eight. Thad Walker pitched the remaining two innings, and struck out four.

Offensively, the Lancers were led by Ethan Kemler, who went 3-4 with two doubles and a single, and Reece Farmer, who went 3-3 with three singles.

Lincolnview is back in action at Delphos Jefferson at 6 p.m. today.