DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Lincolnview Local Board of Education approved putting the community center/bus garage project out for bids, honored two longtime employees who are retiring this year, and also praised three students during its June meeting Monday evening.

The board first heard an update on the community center/bus garage project from Brian Wolfe of Garmann Miller & Associates, the district’s Minster-based architectural firm. Wolfe told the board that the project is officially ready to bid, noting that construction could begin in mid-August, if the board gave its approval Monday to seek bids.

After the board gave approval to move forward, Wolfe said he would begin advertising for bids this week. The architect said the project would be bid as three contracts: Contract A, the community center only; Contract B, the bus garage only; and Contract C, both projects bid together.

Although he noted the two buildings are completely different types of construction, he did say he expected a lot of contractors to bid both projects together.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder honored two long-serving district employees who are retiring this year. He recognized superintendent’s secretary Judy Dotson, who is retiring after 26 years of service, and Brenda Eickholt, district program services director, after 34 years of service.

“Thank you to Miss Eickholt and Mrs. Dotson for the decades of service to the Lincolnview Local Schools, and the impact you had on our students and staff,” Snyder said. “You will be greatly missed!”

Snyder also thanked the Hoaglin Farmers 4-H Club for pulling weeds, raking mulch, and picking up trash around the school campus for two hours last Tuesday for a service project.

The superintendent said he has also been chosen to be the new president of the Northwest Central Ohio Public School Advocacy Network, which is comprised of more than 40 superintendents in a six-county area who advocate for public education in their communities and with legislators.

High School-Junior High Principal Brad Mendenhall recognized seventh-grader Una VanWynsberghe for competing in the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., for the second year in a row. Although Mendenhall said the Lincolnview student missed out on making the finals, she still has one more year of eligibility as an eighth-grader.

“I’m super excited to see maybe her going back to Washington, D.C., for the third time (next year),” he said.

Mendenhall also honored Ryan Rager and Karter Tow for competing in the Division IV State Track and Field Championships in Columbus.

The board also approved resolutions honoring the three students.

In personnel action, the board hired Chelsie Giesige as a fifth-sixth grade intervention specialist, while Elementary Principal Nita McKinney said she still has an opening for another fifth-sixth grade intervention specialist.

Extended service contracts were issued to Jordan Dues for career tech vocational agriculture education, Anna Baker for instrumental music, Jay Hoersten for industrial tech, Brenda Leeth as the junior-senior high guidance counselor, and Deb Stetler as the high school librarian.

Summer hires include Kristie Schroeder as a summer intervention specialist and Ann Nussbaum as a summer paraprofessional, as well as Marsh School summer help Thomas Mayes, teacher, and Mindy Looser, substitute teacher.

Lucy Rice was also hired as a bus runner to and from Rodoc (as needed) for the 2017-18 school year, Craig Staley for minor bus maintenance, and Deborah Dickson as a cook.

The board also accepted the following resignations: fifth grade teacher Jon Crusie and fifth-sixth grade intervention specialist Wendy Makaine Quatman, both after three years with the district; and bus driver Debra Guinther after 22 years with the district.

In other action, the board: