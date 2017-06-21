Lucille F. Lytle, 98, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice.

She was born April 18, 1919, in Van Wert, the daughter of Sebastian and Elizabeth (Altenberger) Bendele, who both preceded her in death. On February 23, 1938, she married Corwin B. Lytle, who died December 5, 1989.

She is survived by a son, Larry B. (Louise) Lytle of Middle Point; one daughter, Connie L. (Michael) Dobrin of Cocoa, Florida; a grandson, Greg Whitehurst of Cape Canaveral, Florida; and a foster daughter, Shirley Jones of Decatur, Indiana.

Her twin sister, Marcile, and seven brothers also preceded her in death.

Lucille was a member of the Middle Point United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Tim Owens officiating, Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred Memorials are to the Middle Point United Methodist Church

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.