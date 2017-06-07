Submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, in partnership with many Van Wert businesses and churches, has set the date for its second annual Operation Back to School event for Sunday, July 30.

The free event provides backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene items to Van Wert County families in need. Students in preschool through high school may be pre-registered online at www.vanwertfirst.net, by following the Operation Back to School “Student Registration” link or stop by the church office to fill out a registration form.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 5 that evening, with games and food for the entire family.

Collection bins have been set at the following businesses (please visit those listed and help support this important community outreach by donating school supplies):

Eaton Corporation (collecting shoes), Unverferth Dentistry, Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, Orchard Tree Restaurant, Van Wert Family Eye Care, Wassenberg Art Center, Shoe Sensation, First Bank of Berne, State Farm agent Tisha Fast, Gen-X Training Studio, Ohio City Express, YMCA, Van Wert Family Physicians, LifeHouse Church, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Calvary Evangelical Church, First United Methodist Church, Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service, Central Insurance Companies, Dollar General, Rural King, Lee’s Ace Hardware, Family Video, and Walmart.

For more information, call 419.238.0631.