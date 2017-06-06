Van Wert independent/submitted information

AYERSVILLE — Chalk up two more wins, for Lincolnview’s ACME baseball team.

The Lancers jumped out to an early lead, and cruised to a five inning, 12-0 win in game one of Monday’s doubleheader at Ayersville.

Ethan Kemler blasted a two-run home run over the left field fence, and Thad Walker had two of Lincolnview’s nine hits.

Walker pitched a complete game one-hitter with 8 strikeouts and just one walk.

Lincolnview went on to win game two, 1-0. The game’s only run came in the fifth inning, on a sacrifice bunt by Reece Farmer that allowed Braxton Fox to advance to third, then home on a throwing error.

On the mound, Chayten Overholt got the complete game shutout, allowing two hits and striking out three.

The Lancers (7-2) will host Delphos Jefferson on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.