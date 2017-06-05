Delphos Police

May 31, no time listed — Jordan Herron, 21, of Delphos, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and James Leach, 23, of Delphos, was charged with possession of marijuana as a result of a traffic stop for an equipment violation.

May 29, no time listed — Officers took four separate reports from residents who had their vehicles damaged overnight in the 700 block of East Fifth Street, the 500 block of East Fourth Street, the 300 block of East Third Street, and the 400 block of South Franklin Street. All of the vehicles had windows broken and/or dents put in the vehicles by large landscaping bricks.

May 27, no time listed — Darlene Smith, no age listed, of Lima, was cited for failure to reinstate her driver’s license as a result of a traffic stop in Delphos.

May 25, 10:05 a.m. — A 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Isaac Schuck, 17, of Delphos, was eastbound on E. Fifth St., approaching State Street, when the vehicle failed to stop at the red light and was struck by a northbound semi-tractor trailer operated by Joshua Dietrich, 38, of Willshire. Dietrich, Schuck, and a passenger in Schuck’s vehicle were all transported to the hospital for treatment. Schuck was issued a citation for the red light violation and will appear in Van Wert County Juvenile Court. During the crash, a gas tank on the semi-tractor ruptured causing diesel fuel to spill out. The diesel fuel was contained and cleaned up.