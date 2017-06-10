Delphos Police

June 7, no time listed — Diana Hickman, no age listed, of Delphos, was cited for having a fictitious license plate and failure to reinstate her driver’s license after a traffic stop in the city.

June 5, no time listed — Abbey Harter, 30, of Delphos, was cited for failure to reinstate her driver’s license following a traffic stop in the city.

June 4, no time listed — Jeramy Hanjora, 41, of Delphos, was charged with domestic violence in connection with an alleged assault on his son at their residence in the 100 block of West Cleveland Street.

June 3, no time listed — Michael Copeland, 24, of Delphos, was charged with criminal damaging and persistent disorderly conduct following an incident in the 400 block of East Cleveland Street.

June 1, no time listed — Kayla Boswell, 20, of Delphos, was arrested on an active warrant issued in Allen County for failure to appear in court on a previous charge.