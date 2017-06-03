Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — In an ACME baseball contest between two Van Wert County teams, Lincolnview defeated Crestview 3-0 on Friday.

Gavin Carter threw a complete game three-hit shutout for the Lancers, including a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings. He enjoyed offensive support from Chayten Overholt, who had three hits and scored twice, and Jaden Youtsey, who had a two-run triple.

Crestview’s hits came from the bats of Derek Stout, Riley Saylor and Caden Short.

Lincolnview (4-1) will play two games at Coldwater today, while Crestview (1-2) will play at Delphos Jefferson Monday.