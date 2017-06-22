Submitted information

Kids and adults alike took advantage of a gorgeous day on Tuesday as more than 675 kids, along with approximately 100 adults, showed up at the YMCA Camp Clay for the sixth Elks Day at Camp Clay.

This free day at Camp Clay was provided to all area youths by Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

Those who participated enjoyed swimming, the splash pad, wall climbing, paddle boats, kayaking, canoeing, the nature trail, and especially the aqua park, from noon until 4 p.m.

The Elks also provided a free lunch from noon until 3 p.m., along with an afternoon treat of ice cream for all kids who attended.

Van Wert Lodge was able to provide the special event through grants received from the Elks National Foundation

“We were very pleased with the turnout and happy that the kids came out to enjoy the day,” said Mike Stanley, lodge event chair. “This was our sixth year at providing this type of entertainment for the youth and it is growing each year. We have members who look forward to volunteering for this event each year.”

Van Wert Lodge looks forward to being able to provide another free day at Camp Clay in 2018.