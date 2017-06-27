Firefighters from Van Wert and Middle Point fire departments battled a house fire (above) at 517 N. Market St. in Van Wert early Tuesday morning. The American Red Cross Disaster Team was also at the scene. The fire occurred at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday, with units on the scene until 10 this morning. Firefighters also returned about 25 minutes later to rewet the structure after smoke reappeared. The structure was unoccupied, although the owner, Lisa McGuire, said she was pleased firefighters were able to save a decorative stained-glass window (below) she called the “window of memories,” around which she used to place photos of her children when she lived in the house. photos by Mark Klausing and Bob Barnes for the Van Wert independent