Van Wert independent sports

KENT — Former Kenton High School football player Tyler Heintz died, after collapsing at a workout at Kent State University Tuesday morning.

Heintz, a 6-4, 275 pound offensive lineman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. An autopsy will be performed, but the results could take several weeks.

The 2017 Kenton High School graduate had been on campus for two days for preseason workouts in temperatures over 80 degrees, with high humidity.

Kent State University officials released a brief statement.

“Today, the Kent State University family mourns the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, freshman football player Tyler Heintz. Tyler was transported to a local hospital by paramedics this morning following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. The cause of death is not yet known.”

“Tyler was from Kenton, Ohio, and planned to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. Tyler was recruited as a rising star on our offensive line. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends, as well as Coach Haynes and the team, our athletics staff and our student-athletes.”

Kenton High School’s football Twitter account said it was “shocked and bewildered” after learning of Heintz’s death.