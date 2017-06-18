Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Van Metre, 71, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:06 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born May 1, 1946, in Van Wert, the daughter of Albert Swany Sr. and Lena (Arb) Swany, who both preceded her in death. She married Max Van Metre, who preceded her in death on June 28, 2012.

Survivors include two children, Gary (Jennifer) Van Metre of Van Wert and Theresa (Todd) Hill of Scott; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Two brothers and two sisters also preceded her in death.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with the Rev. Dr. Seeyoung Joseph Lee officiating.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

