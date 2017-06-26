Submitted information

DELPHOS — In a matter of days, the Delphos Museum of Postal History (MPH) Tours will be closing the doors on reservations for its Fall Holiday Vacation to Canada.

The trip will begin in Delphos on Saturday, September 2, and spend three nights in Toronto, two nights in Montreal, two nights in Gananoque, and one night in Stratford, Ontario, before returning Sunday evening, September 10. The weather should be beautiful.

This is the 16th tour for the museum and its first internationally. Participants travel courtesy of Lakefront Lines in a 56-passenger bus equipped with a bathroom and WIFI service, as well as snacks and refreshments. The luxury liner will be driven by George Betancort, who has chauffeured every tour the MPH has done.

The fully escorted, 9-day, 8-night tour includes 3- and 4-star hotels; all transportation; attractions that include plays, boat excursions, castles, and world class museums; all tips; fees; taxes; luggage handling; casino and shopping meccas, and much more.

Cost is $1,799 per person/double occupancy. Sightseeing will include local step-on guides, guided tours, a narrated boat tour of the Thousand Islands, and attractions like Casa Loma, the Ontario Science Center, Notre Dame Basilica, Old Town Montreal, and a stroll along the Avon River.

Space is limited. The cut-off date is June 30, so make reservations today or risk missing the bus.