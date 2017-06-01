Debra S. Duncan, 58, of Hudson, Indiana, and formerly of Convoy, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at her residence, surrounded by her family after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. She has always been a tough, stubborn, little fighter, which definitely flourished over this past year.

She was born July 23, 1958, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Carolyn Michaud, who survives, and the late Dick Beard. Deb married Jeff Duncan on May 10, 1986, and he survives. The love between these two has never failed and could be seen through the eyes of anyone who met them.

She graduated from Crestview High School in 1976 and later graduated from Ivy Tech as an LPN in 1992. Following graduation, she worked at Convoy Nursing Home, Parkview Hospital, home health, and she and Jeff owned and operated Remedy Sports Bar & Grille for six years before moving to Turkey Lake near Hudson, Indiana. She enjoyed sitting out by the lake, taking boat rides, shopping, working in her flower gardens, camping, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Survivors include daughters Dani’elle (Jason) Rockey of Columbia City, Indiana, Jordanne (Seth) Clyde of Morrow, D’Erin (Matt) Landis of Decatur, and Kortnie (Holden) Elkins of Maryville, Tennessee; a sister, Darla Liatos of Van Wert; brothers Dick (Jane) Beard of Decatur and Derek (Katie) Beard of Frankfort, Kentucky; father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Karen Duncan of Middle Point; brothers-in-law Kevin (Kathy) Duncan of New Bremen and Brian (Sunday) Duncan of Convoy; grandchildren Abi Hartman, Althea and Vada Clyde, Ireland Rockey, and Briggs Landis; and several nieces and nephews.

Deb was also fortunate to gain an extended family of support in 1996 when her mother remarried, to Gene Michaud. Gene’s children include Brad Michaud, Kirk (Annette) Michaud, Lisa (Todd) Glenn, and Leann (Troy) Gaerke and their families.

Preceding Deb in death are her father Dick Beard and infant brother Daniel Beard.

Memorial visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Cornerstone Community Church Fellowship Hall, 909 E. Monroe St. in Decatur.

Preferred memorials are to the family.