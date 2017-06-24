VW independent/submitted information

Ground has been broken for the new Cross Over the Hill Middle School facility . The original Cross over the Hill elementary school is located perfectly for grades 1-5, and currently 93 percent of Van Wert Elementary school students attend.

As fifth graders complete their classes, though, they expressed a strong desire to continue classes through middle school. When a property just north of the entrance to the high school came up for sale, it was another answered prayer. The location couldn’t be better for a new Cross Over the Hill middle school facility

This new facility will have a very unique, modern design inside and out. Teachers will be able to teach the Bible to middle school students, students attending classes at the S.F. Goedde Building (formerly LifeLinks), Marsh Foundation students, and, eventually, Van Wert High School students, since Ohio is one of three states that give high school credits for Bible education.

The target date for completion is November 2017, and there will have a public open house/house qarming event at that time.

Since both Cross Over the Hill facilities are open only through donations, there are many needs. The No. 1 request is prayer that God directs the program’s path — and especially its teachers, as they teach His Word.

Current needs are:

Prayer for God’s leading and direction.

Monetary donations to keep both facilities running.

Volunteers to escort students.

Volunteers to help with construction, painting, lawn care, snow removal, cleaning, etc.

Those interested can contact Tim Stoller at 419.203.9637 for any volunteer work. Donations can be sent to Cross Over the Hill, P.O. Box 702, Van Wert, OH 45891.