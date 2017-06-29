SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — A tough ACME baseball regular season came to an end Wednesday, as the Crestview Knights fell to St. Henry 6-0 at the Crestview Sports Complex.

The Knights had five errors and just one hit in the game, off the bat of Brant Richardson. Meanwhile, the Redskins finished with 10 hits in the contest and had a pair of errors.

After a scoreless first inning, St. Henry scored twice in the second inning, twice more in the third, then tallied two more runs in the fourth.

Crestview had two runners on in the opening inning. With two outs, Brett Schumm reached first on a error, then Dylan Hicks walked. The next batter was retired to end the threat.

The Knights finished the regular season 4-9, and will begin sectional play at home Saturday against either St. Marys Memorial or Spencerville. Those two teams will play at 6:15 p.m. tomorrow, and Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Box score:

St. Henry 022 200 0 — 6

Crestview 000 000 0 — 0