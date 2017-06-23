Submitted information

Van Wert County Treasurer Beverly Fuerst reminds taxpayers that real estate taxes are due Wednesday, July 12.

Property owners who have not received a tax bill should call the treasurer’s office immediately at 419.238.5177. Mailed payments should be postmarked on or before July 12 to avoid penalties.

Credit card payments are accepted in the treasurer’s office or online on the treasurer’s website at www.vanwertcounty.org (the credit card company charges a 3 percent service fee).

For taxpayers’ convenience, First Bank of Berne is also accepting tax payments.