Brent Jones and Kristi Gamble, representing Convoy Community Days, recently presented a check for $2,000 to Vicki Saylor, board member of the Village of Convoy Historical Society, for the Convoy Opera House restoration project.

The Convoy Community Days weekend festival in September shares its profits with local organizations, community projects, and Edgewood Park.

The society has been awarded $60,000 from the State Capital Improvements Fund to begin the project, and has raised $30,000 to complete Phase I of the project. Phase I monies have been raised and are waiting on state approval of plans and estimates to begin restoration work.

Fundraising for Phase II of the restoration project has begun to raise an additional $30,000, to include making the opera house handicap accessible, adding restrooms, and window restoration. A memorial/honoree plaque will be displayed for monetary gifts of $1,000 or more.

Membership is open to anyone interested in the promotion and preservation of the Village of Convoy’s history and culture. General memberships cost $20, patrons $50, and sponsors $100. All memberships are tax deductible.

Interested area residents may drop off or mail membership fees or a donation to US Bank, P.O. Box 8, Convoy, OH 45832. Checks should be made payable to “The Village of Convoy Historical Society”.