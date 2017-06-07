The Van Wert Area Photography Club’s meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at 114 S. Race St. may prove to be of interest to history buffs as well as photographers. The group will hear information about what the remains of the Miami and Erie Canal from Delphos to St. Marys have to offer both groups. If there is sufficient interest, details of the trip would be decided.

Cheryl Knost’s picture (right) that accompanies this article is of Lock 24N in Delphos. Joe Schramm says a way to see the lock is by taking Main Street north to 10th Street, turn left, then right onto Canal Street and continue north, jog right in Stadium Park, and drive to where there is parking and the road turns west.

If that’s too much information, look for the water tower. The lock is east of it along the Towpath Trail.

Folks wanting more canal-related information can do a search. Just type in “St. Marys Ohio Canal Boat History at Memorial Park, and select “St. Marys Ohio Memorial Park and Canal Boat”. Each picture that comes up has a slider to the right that you can pull down to find additional information and hitting “next” above the picture will advance you to another location along the canal. There is also a map you can click on to see what is at that location.