WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wrote to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney urging the Trump Administration to apply Buy America to all federally-funded infrastructure projects as they begin to implement President Trump’s Buy American, Hire American Executive Order (EO).

Brown sent his letter to Trump as the president discusses the Administration’s infrastructure plan in Ohio today. The President’s infrastructure budget makes no mention of Buy America provisions he promised on the campaign trail.

“I share President Trump’s goal of promoting economic and national security and supporting the American manufacturing and the U.S. defense industrial base,” Brown wrote in his letter. “If implemented in a manner consistent with my legislation, the Buy American, Hire American EO will put U.S. jobs and U.S. manufacturers first.

“I urge the Administration, through the EO, to seize this opportunity to ensure that all federally funded infrastructure projects use materials produced in the United States,” Brown added.

In April, President Trump signed the Buy American, Hire American EO, which, in part, works to ensure that the entire steel making process must take place in America to be considered “Buy American.”

Brown has introduced legislation with U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) that would expand Buy America to all federally funded infrastructure and public works projects.

In January, Brown wrote to Trump asking him to make Buy America rules a top priority when in office and outlining the Buy America legislation. Trump responded with a handwritten note.

Brown is also a co-sponsor of the Made in America Water Infrastructure Act, along with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin). President Donald Trump expressed support for the bill, which would ensure that American steel and iron are used in all projects funded by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

Brown led the fight last Congress to restore Buy America provisions to the water infrastructure bill that would have permanently changed the law to require the use of American-made iron and steel products in infrastructure projects.

While Buy America rules apply to some federal infrastructure programs, many taxpayer-funded projects still lack rules requiring the use of American-made products. Brown’s proposed legislation would ensure Buy America rules apply to all federally-assisted projects.