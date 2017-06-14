Beverly Evans, 86, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017, the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born February 2, 1931, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Owen Q. and Geraldine (Wilson) Blue, who both preceded her in death. On January 15, 1949, she married Carl R. Evans, who died May 6, 2015.

Survivors include five children, Sue A. (Gary) Miller of Celina, Robert O. (Vicki Carey) Evans of Van Wert, David A. (Bonnie) Evans of Middle Point, Deborah K. (Jim) Bette of Lexington, Kentucky, and Randall S. (Corinne) Evans of Dublin; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

Four brothers, a sister, and two grandchildren also preceded him in death.

Beverly worked in the Lincolnview Local Schools cafeteria for many years. She liked the Cincinnati Reds, liked to camp, and loved watching all her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Private family services will be conducted. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.