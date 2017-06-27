Submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre has cast the third youth theatre production of the season: Alice in Wonderland, directed by Amber Evans. Performance dates are Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m. The production is a great mixture of the cartoon version, the movie version, as well as Through the Looking Glass version.

VWCT is always in need of volunteers to help with costuming, props, and set building, as well as ushering and helping with the kids. Those interested in helping can stop by the theater Monday through Friday, between 6:30-8:30 p.m. Ask for Evans, Joelle May, or a board member to coordinate with. Those interested in volunteering can also leave a message on VWCT’s Facebook page.

Cast members for Alice in Wonderland include Sydney Rauch, Faith Maurer, Debbie Jones, Jack Snyder, Brooke Tigner, Sydney Maller, Grace Jewel, Ellie Mooney, Kortnie Galloway, Riley Gaskill, Regan Dunlap, Harper Roop, Grace Sadowski, Harmony Dillon, Autumn Howell, Nathan Evans, Dante Lippi, Ivy Lippi, Lorelie McKeddie, Finley Foster, Hannah Kraner, Claire Benner, Nicole Palazzolo, Emily Gehle, Alyssa Taylor, Brooklyn Weaks, Danni Piske, Tess Vonderwell, Grace Morgan, Noah Howell, Haven Hunt, Libby Jones, Deveigh Maller, Micayla Harper, Vaydah Deming, Hatti Bouillon, and Hannah Bouillon.

The VWCT Box Office will open and accept reservations on Monday, July 24, 2-6 p.m., at 419.238.9689. All tickets for Alice in Wonderland are $10.

Come cheer on this awesome cast and show support for cast members and for VWCT.