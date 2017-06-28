Van Wert independent sports

Cougars gets past Shawnee

LIMA – The Van Wert Cougars rallied in the seventh inning, and topped Shawnee 4-2 on Tuesday.

Sparked by a key hit by Darius Eddins, the Cougars scored three runs in the final inning to improve to 12-1 on the Acme season.

Owen Treece pitched all seven innings and was credited with the win.

Van Wert is off until Saturday’s sectional final game at Crestview. The Cougars will play the winner of Friday’s Delphos Jefferson/Lincolnview game at 11 a.m, with the winner advancing to next week’s Elida district.

Lancers set to host Blue Jays

A change in the Acme baseball schedule has the Lincolnview Lancers playing at home tonight, instead of on the road.

Rather than traveling to Antwerp, the Lancers will host Delphos St. John’s, starting at 6 p.m.

The Lancers (16-4) have won seven straight games, with the last loss coming at the hands of the Blue Jays, 8-2 in eight innings on June 12.