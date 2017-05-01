Submitted information

Attention all runners, walkers and families. Join in the fun and support the community in Van Wert’s third annual color event.

The YMCA of Van Wert County and Van Wert chapter of DeMolay will hold a 5K run/walk Saturday, June 3, starting at 11 a.m. The four-mile run/walk course will begin at Fountain Park and end in downtown Van Wert. Colored powder will be thrown on participants at various spots throughout the course. A free kid’s fun run for ages 12 and under will be held before the race at 10:30 am in Fountain Park.

“We are so excited for the third running of the Color Van Wert 5K,” said Julie Schaufelberger, Color Run coordinator. “This fun, family fitness event is a great start to the Peony Festival and we are happy to be bringing it back in 2017.”

Sponsors this year include Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert Manor, Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, Purmort Brothers Insurance, Statewide Ford, State Farm agent Tisha Fast, and Western & Southern Life.

Registrations are being accepted now through May 15 at the YMCA. Participants may register in person at 241 W. Main St. in Van Wert, by calling the Y at 419.238.0443 or online at www.vwymca.org.

Early race registration fee is $25 for ages 12 and over and includes a t-shirt and sunglasses. Kids (ages 12 and under) are $15 with accompanying adult registration and also includes t-shirt and sunglasses. Late registration begins May 16 and is $30, sunglasses only.

Race day registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Fountain Park. A limited number of t-shirts will be available for purchase on race day for $10.

Information about this and any other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or by visiting the YMCA website above. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way of Van Wert County.