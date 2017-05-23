Submitted information

Wapakoneta has won the 2016-2017 Western Buckeye League All-Sports Trophy. This marks the third straight WBL All-Sports Championship for the Redskins.

During the 2016-2017 school year, Wapakoneta won six outright WBL championships in boys golf, girls tennis, wrestling, boys bowling, baseball and softball. The Redskins shared the WBL championship in football.

Celina also won six championships in boys soccer, volleyball, boys and girls swimming, and boys and girls track.

Defiance won two WBL championships in boys and girls cross country, and Ottawa-Glandorf also had two outright championships in boys and girls basketball, while sharing the football championship.

St. Marys won the girls bowling championship outright, while sharing the football championship.

WBL All-Sports Trophy final standings: