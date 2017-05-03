The Van Wert High School Vocal Music Department will be presenting its final concert of the year on Thursday May 4, starting at 8 p.m. The Freshmen Choir, Sophomore Women’s Choir, Select Choir, and Concert Choir (above) will all be taking the stage. The ensembles will perform a variety of pieces, including pieces from their district and state contest repertoire and a number of contemporary pieces. Admission is free. Come out and enjoy a great night of music. (photo submitted)