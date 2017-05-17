Submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced the school’s final examination schedule for the 2016-17 school year.

Exams will be administered Thursday and Friday, May 18-19. All students are required to take exams, unless a course does not offer an exam or a student has been permission to exempt through the school Renaissance program.

Students who do not show up for exams will receive a zero on the exam and fail the entire course, even if their grade percentage is equivalent to a passing grade, since the student did not fulfill the course requirement to take an exam.

The following schedule will be used for exams on both Thursday and Friday:

Thursday, May 18

8-9:20 a.m. – First exam session (first period classes).

9:30-10:50 a.m. – Second exam session (second period classes).

10:50-11:50 a.m. – Open lunch.

11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m. – Third exam session (third period classes).

1:30-2:40 p.m. – Fourth exam session (fourth period classes).

2:40-3:10 p.m. – Staff team time.

Friday, May 19