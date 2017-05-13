Submitted information

Every Saturday beginning June 10 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., through September 30, the Van Wert Farm & Art Market will open at the Wassenberg Art Center located at 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.

On the last Saturday of every month, the market will feature gourmet food trucks/vendors, demonstrations, and live music. Fresh local vegetables, fruits, flowers, and baked goods will be featured.

Farmers and any producer who grows or makes 60 percent of their product are encouraged to participate. Artisans wanting to sell at the market must make 100 percent of their product. Visit the link below for an application form or email or call the art center.

Participants who register have the opportunity to join the Farmers’ Market Directory on the Wassenberg Art Center webpage at no extra charge at http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org/farmers-market.html

For more information on classes, exhibits, and events, call Wassenberg Art Center at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, or on the web at http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org.