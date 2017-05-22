Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — Van Wert’s Megan Braun will take part in four different events, at this week’s Division II track and field regionals at Piqua.

The junior placed first in the high jump (17-00.25) in Friday’s district finals at Findlay, placed second in the 200 meter dash (27.42), and was part of two relay teams that qualified for this week’s regional competition.

Braun, Caylee Phillips, Cassidy Meyers and Nicole Clay finished third in the 4 x 200 meter relay (1:50.13), and fourth in the 4 x 400 meter relay (4:14.05).

The top four finishers in each event qualified for the next level.

Meyers, Clay, Jerica Huebner, Julia Springer advanced to regional competition, by placing third in the 4 x 800 meter relay with a time of 10:22.72.

Van Wert’s Kirsten Clay placed second in the discus with a toss of 121-09, and Tabatha Saam finished third in the shot put with a throw 37-01.00.

On the boys side, Van Wert’s Blake Henry finished won the district high jump title (6-2.00), and will compete Thursday at Piqua.

Austin Clay advanced in two events, by taking second place in the shot put (51-03), and fourth in the discus (141-09).

Eli Rager qualified for regionals by placing fourth in the long jump (20-10.75), Dylan Lautzenheiser advanced in the 800 meter run (2:00.95), and Brandon Hernandez moved on by finishing second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 40.90 seconds.

Hernandez, Lautzenheiser, Jacoby Kelly and Thane Cowan qualified for regional competition by placing fourth in the 4 x 400 meter relay (3:34.29).

Preliminaries at Piqua will begin Thursday, with finals scheduled for Saturday.