Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE – A pair of errors in the eighth inning proved to be the difference, in Saturday’s 1-0 Defiance win over Van Wert.

The game was scheduled to be played at Smiley Park, but Thursday and Friday’s rains rendered the field unplayable, forcing the contest to be shifted to Defiance. Despite the change of venue, Van Wert was listed as the home team.

After a fielder’s choice, an error and a walk in the top of the eighth inning, Defiance’s Levi Robarge scored from third on a second error.

The Cougars had a chance to win in the seventh. Caleb Fetzer walked to open the bottom of the inning, and two batters later, Hayden Maples singled and advanced Fetzer to second. However, Defiance’s Braden Frederick was able to retire the final two batters to end the inning.

Frederick allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out eight in eight innings. Van Wert’s Lawson Blackmore also went the distance, allowing two hits, walking three and striking out 11.

Defiance improved to 14-7 (6-2 Western Buckeye League), while Van Wert dropped to 15-7 (3-6 WBL).

The Cougars will host Delphos St. John’s today, then will open tournament play Wednesday at home against Bryan.