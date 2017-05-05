Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Boychoir will have its annual spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, corner of Sycamore and Washington streets in Van Wert. The concert is free, while a free-will donation will be collected at the concert.

The Van Wert Area Boychoir is a non-profit organization incorporated in 2004 that is open to all Van Wert area boys with unchanged voices The mission of the group is to provide opportunities for boys of all backgrounds and abilities to participate in a quality musical, cultural, and educational experience.

The boychoir rehearses weekly throughout the school year. The following schools are currently represented in the choir: Van Wert, Crestview, Lincolnview, St. Mary’s Catholic, Parkway, Delphos St. John, Landeck, and Wayne Trace.

The group is directed by Lindsay Newlove, while Melissa Clay is accompanist, and Larry Taylor is arranger, producer, and technical director.