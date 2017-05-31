Janet Bell (above), manager of the Salvation Army Thrift Store, is seeking volunteers at the Thrift Store. Individuals are needed to sort, price, and hang items on the racks and help clean the store and run the cash register. The volunteer program is looking for dependable, capable individuals willing to give a few hours of their time a week, or every other week, for the store. Use of volunteers helps the organization of the store and keeps prices down on items needed by the community. Potential volunteers are asked to contact Bell at 1116 S. Washington St. or call 419.238.9252. (photo submitted)