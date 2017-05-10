Submitted information

The Master Gardeners of Van Wert County are looking for community volunteers to help maintain the Smiley Park Children’s Garden during the summer months.

The Master Gardeners are seeking any community member with gloves, a trowel, and an hour of time to weed, water, edge, trim, and otherwise help clean up the garden every Thursday, starting at 9:30 a.m., from June through September.

At least one Master Gardener will be in the park each Thursday to provide assistance to community volunteers.