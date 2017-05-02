Van Wert independent sports

LIMA – Van Wert won two of three singles matches, and both doubles matches, to defeat Lima Central Catholic 4-1 on Monday.

Gabe Rollins and Ryan Keber posted shutout victories, with Rollins defeating Ben Kanpka 6-0, 6-0 at second singles, and Keber winning his third singles match by an identical score over Lima Central Catholic’s Connor Gary.

At first singles, Ben Brinkman defeated Van Wert’s Michael Etter 6-2, 7-5.

Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher won at first doubles, topping Stephan Taflinger and Matt Cecala 6-3, 6-3.

Van Wert’s second doubles team of Carter Eikenbary and Brady Place defeated Michael Seffernick and Jake Evans 6-0, 6-2.

The Cougars improved to 6-4 overall, and will host Bath today, before competing in the Western Buckeye League tournament at UNOH Thursday and Saturday.