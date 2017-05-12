Crestview High School hosted its annual awards program this past Monday evening. Students and community members were acknowledged for their hard work, success, and dedication to the Crestview community. For a complete listing of award recipients (and photos), visit the Crestview Local Schools website (www.crestviewknights.com). Many students earned academic awards, scholarships, and special recognition. Pictured are the top students from each CHS class: Freshman Colby Swager, sophomore Olivia Skelton, junior Ashley Bowen, and senior Cora Millay. (Crestview photo)