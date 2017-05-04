DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert County Republicans held a Lincoln Day Dinner Wednesday night. Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken spoke for event, which was held at the Elks Lodge.

Timken first provided a positive spin on the legislative accomplishments of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, noting reforms of the Obama era’s regulatory regime — regulations she said killed many American jobs — while touting Trump’s America First Economy plan and his tax reform policy.

As the head of the Ohio Republican party, Timken said her job was to keep Republicans, especially the approximately 1 million new voters who voted Republican in the 2016 primary, engaged and voting Republican.

She also lauded the increase in Lincoln Day dinners, and the increased engagement by local Republican organizations it represents.

“I’m excited about the engagement I see around the state,” Timken added.

Timken also talked about the 2018 Ohio election, noting her prediction that the state will remain Republican because of proven leadership by the party.

“We’ve got an excellent slate of candidates,” Timken said. “Republican voters can’t make a wrong choice.”

She said she sees Republicans continuing to lead the country as well, while adding a dig at Democrat efforts to unite after a disastrous 2016 election. She specifically rapped the Democrats’ Unity Tour, which she called their “Disunity” Tour, as failing to provide that party with any cohesion.

“We’re fulfilling campaign promises; Republicans are getting things done, and we’re going to keep Republican voters to be successful again in 2017 and 2018,” she predicted.