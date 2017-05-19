Print for later

Thomas J. “Noodles” Werling, 56, of Defiance, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at his residence.

He was born September 10, 1960, in Van Wert, the son of Melvin “Peck” Werling and Bonnie (Bebout) Hoffman, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, Clint Werling of Columbus; and two sisters, Beckie (Paul) Allison of Fremont, Indiana, and Diane (Ron) Walters of Kissimmee, Florida.

A brother, Daniel “Beef” Werling, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Convoy United Methodist Church, with Pastor Melissa Steinecker officiating.

Visitation is an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Defiance Fellowship Club or Amvets.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory made the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.