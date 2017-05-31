Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District will host a pond clinic on Thursday, June 22, at the Carl Etzler pond, 4933 White Road near Ohio City. The clinic will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Topics to be covered include pond construction by Jeremy Gerding of the Van Wert SWCD; fish stocking by Joel Plott, ODNR, Division of Wildlife; animal nuisance issues by Brad Buening, ODNR, Division of Wildlife; and aquatic vegetation by Eugene Braig, Ohio State University.

The clinic is free and open to the public, and will be held rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, while refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the clinic.

Directions from Van Wert: Take U.S. 224 west for four miles, turn left on Convoy Heller for three miles, turn right on White Road for one mile. The pond clinic site is on the right (signs will be posted).